GBI seeking information on fatal south Georgia American Legion shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday it was seeking witnesses as it investigates a deadly shooting at a south Georgia American Legion Club.

The incident left one person dead and another injured, according to the GBI. The bureau said there were "numerous witnesses to the shooting."

It happened a little after 1 a.m. at the location on Highway 20 in Sumter County.

The GBI said in a release:

There were numerous witnesses to the shooting, and we are asking for anyone who has information about this incident to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus (region 3) at 229-931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.