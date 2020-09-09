GBI responds to police shooting in Milledgeville

The bureau did not have immediate details available.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it was responding to a police shooting in Milledgeville.

The GBI is typically requested by local departments to investigate when such a shooting occurs.

The GBI did not offer further details, including information about who might have been shot or shot at, and why.

"We are working to gather details," the GBI's tweet said.

"This is the 68th officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020," Nelly Miles, public information officer for the GBI, said.

This is a developing story.

At the request of the Milledgeville Police Department, the GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/gZ3yHH5iL7 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 9, 2020