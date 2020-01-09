Georgia airports to get millions in grant money under federal program

The federal infrastructure grants will help with construction and maintenance costs at airports across the state.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that more than $18 million in infrastructure grants will go to airports across the state.

The grants are part of the Trump Administration's $1.2 billion airport safety and infrastructure grants being funneled through the FAA for 405 airports across all 50 states and six territories.

The largest portion of the money coming to the state -- $10.6 million -- is earmarked for the State Block Grant Program and headed to general airports across Georgia for construction and maintenance projects.

The remaining $8.3 million will go to Augusta Regional Airport for firefighting equipment, construction of a taxiway, terminal building improvements and apron restoration.

The grants "will improve our nation's airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19," said transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

.@USDOT Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the department is releasing $1.2 billion in #airportgrants to improve safety, infrastructure and operations at 405 #airports in 50 states and 6 U.S territories as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. https://t.co/pscde3Ojoq pic.twitter.com/9WCyPyf2VS — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 1, 2020

The larger set of infrastructure grants going to airports across the nation will help fund infrastructure and safety projects that include airport signage, lighting and markings.