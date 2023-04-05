Here's where counties are growing and declining in population in Georgia

You can explore Census data yourself with an interactive map compiled by 11Alive.

ATLANTA — Data published by the U.S. Census Bureau in the last week paints a picture of where Georgia populations are growing and falling.

Between 2021 and 2022, the Census Bureau noted in a release that of the top five fastest-growing counties in America by percent growth, two were neighboring Dawson and Lumpkin counties (5.8% growth each) - about an hour and an hour and twenty minutes north of Downtown Atlanta, respectively.

Most of the growth around Atlanta, actually, is happening farther and farther from the city center.

Meanwhile, some population centers in Georgia - such as Columbus and Albany - have seen slight declines.

You can read more on the breakdown of Census data and population changes in Georgia counties here. Below, though, you can explore some of the data yourself with an interactive map compiled by 11Alive's Nick Wooten.

The map shows population growth marked in green (the darker the green, the higher the percentage growth in the past two years) and declines marked by purple (again, the more significant a decline by percentage, the deeper the purple).

Georgia county-by-county population growth map

More on metro Atlanta's core population changes

Fulton County: +12,103 year-over-year from 2021 to 2022

2022: 1,074,634

2021: 1,062,531

2020: 1,069,370

Fulton saw a fairly substantial surge of about 12,000 new residents between 2021 and 2022 - but as you can see by comparing back to 2020, the gain over the last two years is only about 5,000 after there was a drop from 2020 to 2021.

Gwinnett County: +10,208

2022: 975,353

2021: 965,145

2020: 958,005

Gwinnett is a different case from Fulton: It's long been one of the fastest-growing counties in the country and continues to grow at a healthy rate (though no longer in the top 10 in the U.S.). The comparison from 2020 to 2022 shows a gain of more than 17,000 residents in the last two years.

DeKalb County: +3,589

2022: 762,820

2021: 759,231

2020: 764,420

DeKalb gained year-over-year from 2021 to 2022, but looking back at 2020, the county is still recovering from population loss from 2020 to 2021. Over the two years, DeKalb is down 1,600 residents.

Cobb County: +5,261

2022: 771,952

2021: 766,691

2020: 766,374

Cobb saw a healthy bump from 2021 to 2022 after a mostly static change the year before. It now sits solidly ahead of DeKalb as the third-largest county in the core metro.

Clayton County: -754

2022: 296,564

2021: 297,318

2020: 297,623