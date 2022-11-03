Gov. Kemp, AG Carr to announce results in criminal gang activity crackdown

The Georgia leaders are expected to host a news conference at 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp will join some of Georgia's top law enforcement officers and the state's top lawyer to announce the results of its gang crackdown initiatives.

The governor and Attorney General Chris Carr intend to take the podium in the north wing of the Capitol on Thursday to highlight its multi-jurisdictional investigation done in partnership with local law enforcement.

The Georgia leaders are expected to host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. This story will be updated following their remarks.

"This announcement marks the latest milestone in the ongoing fight against dangerous street gangs and their recruitment efforts of both adults and minors," the governor's office said.

Carr introduced a statewide unit dedicated to prosecuting gang violence across Georgia in June, with the unit going into effect on July 1. The groundwork for this initiative was made possible by HB1134, which gave the attorney general's office the jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang-related activity across the state.