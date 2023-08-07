Georgia Department of Labor provides details after finding $105 million in unremitted funds

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday around 9 a.m. to provide further details.

ATLANTA — Officials are scheduled to speak more about the $105 million in unremitted funds uncovered at the Georgia Department of Labor, according to a Monday release.

The release said the money was discovered through an internal audit that had recently concluded. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday around 9 a.m. to provide further details.

Watch the news conference on our YouTube channel or in the video player above when it begins.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

11Alive reached out to GDOL for further information. Financial experts told 11Alive that unremitted funds appeared to refer to money that had been in GDOL's possession - for purposes such as paying out unemployment claims or other expenses - but never used.

According to the Department of Labor's release, the money began accumulating in fiscal year 2014 under the previous commissioner, Mark Butler.

GDOL said that, as required by law, it has transferred the full $105,170,128.20 now accounted for to the Georgia Department of Treasury.

The release added: "This discovery comes as Commissioner Thompson continues investigating GDOL's fraud and unemployment insurance system vulnerabilities. Commissioner Bruce Thompson will address inquiries and provide further information regarding the investigation into these uncovered funds at a press conference scheduled for Thursday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. on the front steps of the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta."

The press conference, GDOL said, "further underscores Commissioner Thompson's commitment to improving transparency and accountability within the department."