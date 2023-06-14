Georgia reports 150,000 users for digital driver's license feature

The function allows Georgia drivers to keep a digital copy of their license in their Apple Wallet.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Driver Services is reporting increasing adoption of the newly available digital driver's license.

According to a release from DDS issued this week, there are now 150,000 users of the feature, which is available to iOS users through their Apple Wallet.

Right now, the license is only accepted at TSA security checkpoints, with officials cautioning that you can't use it in place of your physical license during a traffic stop.

According to DDS, the digital license "expedites identity verification processes, reduces the risk of fraudulent identification and enhances overall efficiency without compromising identity security."

The get it onto your phone, DDS advises:

Scan a copy of your most recent credential;

Submit a selfie photo for verification (this will not be used as you digital license photo);

Then complete a series of gestures to finish the process.

“DDS is committed to constantly improving customer service based on user feedback and evolving technologies. The remarkable success of reaching 150,000 downloads is a testament to the DDS' dedication to providing innovative services that meet the needs of Georgia residents in an ever-evolving digital landscape,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a statement.