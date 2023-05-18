Georgians can now add drivers license, state ID to mobile phone wallet | What to know

The Peach State will now offer residents with the option to add their license to their Apple Wallet. Mobile ID cards will be allowed at select TSA checkpoints.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Driver Services has officially launched mobile licenses and state ID cards.

The Peach State will now offer residents with the option to add their license to their Apple Wallet on their iPhone.

These mobile identification cards will be allowed at select Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia recognizes the value of finding new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of emerging trends,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

How to add your Georgia ID to your phone

Users must have at least have an iPhone 8 or Apple Watch 4 or later. It also must have the latest version of iOS or watchOS. Users should update their software before adding their ID.

Georgians should tap the "+" button at the top of the Atlanta Wallet app and select "Driver's license or state ID."

The resident should then follow the on-screen instructions.

The process for the state ID to appear in the wallet app can take 48 hours, DDS officials said.

How to digital Georgia ID at TSA checkpoints

Digital Georgia IDs will be allowed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport starting this week, officials said.

The Peach State joins Maryland, Arizona and Colorado in this new technology.

Passengers must be enrolled in TSA PreCheck in order to use the digital version of their ID.

Officials said residents should hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the TSA authentication reader at the travel document podium.

Users must authorize their phone with Face ID or Touch ID to release their information to the reader.

Authorities said that a TSA office will then verify the passenger's identity and flight information and then they will be free to fly.

According to TSA officials, passengers must still carry their physical driver's license or state ID card because it may be required to show to a TSA officer.