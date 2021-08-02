Georgia governor to make an announcement on broadband access in the state

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Georgia governor Brian Kemp plans to make an announcement regarding broadband access in Georgia on Monday.

According to a press release, Kemp will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, members of the Public Service Commission, members of the General Assembly, and others.