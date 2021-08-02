Georgia governor to make an announcement on broadband access in the state

ATLANTA — Georgia governor Brian Kemp plans to make an announcement regarding broadband access in Georgia on Monday.
The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.
According to a press release, Kemp will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, members of the Public Service Commission, members of the General Assembly, and others.
11Alive will stream the announcement live at 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive Youtube page.