New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

With no jackpot winner, the top prize will be worth $640 million in the next drawing on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.

Georgia Lottery has not yet announced where the ticket was sold.

A "Megaplier" in play would have made the winning ticket worth double - $2 million, in this case - but the winning ticket in Georgia did not have the "Megaplier" in effect.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, the drawing on Tuesday night also produced three $10,000 winners in the Peach State, as well as two $1,000 winners and 31 $500 winners.

To win $10,000, players needed to get four numbers plus the Mega Ball. The $1,000 winning prizes were doubled $500 winnings thanks to the "Megaplier."

Additional $1 million winning tickets were also sold in California, Florida and Mississippi.

The next jackpot, in Friday night's drawing, is expected to be worth around $640 million.

The jackpot was last won on Oct. 14, with 20 drawings going by since then without a big winner.

It's been a record-setting year for lottery games — even Tuesday's full prize pales in comparison to the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November by someone in Southern California.

Even though the current Mega Millions jackpot isn't anywhere near the $2 billion mark, it's large enough to inspire more ticket-buying, increasing the chances that someone will win.

However, the odds remain small: Each ticket has a one in 302.6 million chance at the jackpot. Buying multiple tickets boosts your odds slightly, but it's not much in the grand scheme of things — even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.