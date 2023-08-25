Georgia nurses could receive tax cut amid nationwide shortage: A look at the proposed bill

Sen. Ossoff is working with Congress to lower taxes for nurses as part of the Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act.

ATLANTA — Georgia nurses could receive a tax cut amid a shortage hitting rural Peach State areas the hardest, according to a release from Sen. Jon Ossoff's office.

“I want to make it easier and more attractive for healthcare professionals to come and serve the people of Georgia,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossof is working with Congress to lower taxes for nurses as part of the Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act. It would apply to those who join the Federal Nurse Corps, a national program helping underserved communities.

The program offers scholarships and loan repayments for healthcare providers in exchange for work in the area, the release stated. The bipartisan Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act would "ensure nurses who serve do not have to pay Federal income tax on student loan forgiveness and scholarships" if the act is passed.

According to the Bureau of Health Workforce, Georgia is one of 10 states that will see one of the largest nurse shortages within the next decade.

“The Nurse Corps program is a critical component of our nation’s health care system. Many Americans, including millions of people living in rural and underserved communities, have benefited from the increased access to high-quality care that the Nurse Corps program enables,” ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy said.

The new act is just the latest in the senator's multiple efforts to bring relief to healthcare providers. Sen. Ossoff was involved in several projects including bringing new facilities and transportation options to Georgia hospitals, his office stated in the release.