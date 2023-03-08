Georgian wins $50K in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — One lucky Georgia lottery player won $50,000 in the Wednesday night drawing of Powerball.
Georgia Lottery figures show one person in the Peach State matched four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number for the $50,000 prize.
The person did not have the "Power Play" in effect, which would have doubled the prize to $100,000. Wednesday night's winning numbers were 9, 11, 17, 19, 55, 01.
The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night with an estimated jackpot of $264 million.
