Georgian wins $50K in latest Powerball drawing

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night with an estimated jackpot of $264 million.

ATLANTA — One lucky Georgia lottery player won $50,000 in the Wednesday night drawing of Powerball.

Georgia Lottery figures show one person in the Peach State matched four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number for the $50,000 prize.

The person did not have the "Power Play" in effect, which would have doubled the prize to $100,000. Wednesday night's winning numbers were 9, 11, 17, 19, 55, 01.

