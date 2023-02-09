Georgia prison warden fired, arrested on RICO charges

The GBI said Wednesday that Brian Dennis Adams was arrested and in the Tattnall County Jail.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia prison warden has been arrested and faces RICO charges after allegedly being tied to a smuggling operation at the prison he oversaw.

Brian Adams was fired Wednesday after the arrest in Tattnall County, where he's now in custody.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, his charges include conspiracy to violate RICO, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer. A release by the GBI described Adams' ties to alleged "contraband smuggling" inside Smith State Prison, where he was warden.

According to the release, last year the Georgia Attorney General's Office "requested the GBI to investigate corruption at Smith State Prison based on evidence discovered while conducting a murder investigation."

The course of that investigation showed a murder suspect, Nathan Weekes, was "involved with contraband smuggling" inside the prison.

The investigation into Weekes and the corruption investigation into Adams are "related, active and ongoing" the GBI said.

Adams had been promoted to warden at Smith State Prison in 2019. Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a statement he was "disheartened" by the arrest.