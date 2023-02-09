Georgia prison warden fired, arrested on RICO charges

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia prison warden has been arrested and faces RICO charges after allegedly being tied to a smuggling operation at the prison he oversaw.
Brian Adams was fired Wednesday after the arrest in Tattnall County, where he's now in custody.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, his charges include conspiracy to violate RICO, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer. A release by the GBI described Adams' ties to alleged "contraband smuggling" inside Smith State Prison, where he was warden.
According to the release, last year the Georgia Attorney General's Office "requested the GBI to investigate corruption at Smith State Prison based on evidence discovered while conducting a murder investigation."
The course of that investigation showed a murder suspect, Nathan Weekes, was "involved with contraband smuggling" inside the prison.
The investigation into Weekes and the corruption investigation into Adams are "related, active and ongoing" the GBI said.
Adams had been promoted to warden at Smith State Prison in 2019. Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a statement he was "disheartened" by the arrest.
“While we are disheartened to learn of the actions of former Warden Adams, our commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety applies to every level in the GDC. We appreciate the support of our law enforcement partners in our efforts to see that justice is being served,” Oliver said in the statement. “It is extremely important to note, however, that Adams’ actions do not reflect the hundreds of officers, wardens and other staff who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities."