Groups seeking 1,000 commitments to make mental health awareness Georgia license plates a reality

ATLANTA — Mental health groups are working to make a specialty license plate that would send the proceeds to organizations working on mental health issues a reality.

The "Georgia Recovers" plate will go to production once 1,000 pre-orders are submitted. The plate was approved in a Georgia General Assembly vote last year, a passion project of state Rep. Erick Allen (D-Smyrna).

Rep. Allen highlighted the effort to bring the plates to the backs of cars on Sunday, marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse and Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network are behind the push for the plates, which will cost $80 in their first year.

Rep. Allen tweeted that the proceeds of the sales of the plates would go to the Council on Substance Abuse and the Mental Health Consumer Network "to fight stigma and support programs."

One of my favorite achievements in the legislature was passing a bill to stop the stigma of addiction recovery and create a license plate for awareness. #gapol — Rep. Erick Allen (@erickallen) October 3, 2021

And now they’re available for pre-order! Order your “Georgia Recovers” license plate today👇🏾 https://t.co/bi9n0MwbFw — Rep. Erick Allen (@erickallen) October 3, 2021

The plates feature a "Georgia Recovers" logo to the left, and the slogan "Recovery is Real" underneath the plate number.