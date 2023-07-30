Georgia woman and lover reportedly charged in murder plot of estranged ex-Auburn football player husband

Lindsay Shiver and two others are charged in the plot, according to local reports.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Georgia woman is reportedly charged in the Bahamas along with her lover and another man in an alleged murder plot of her estranged husband, an ex-Auburn football player.

Bahamas Court News reports the charges against 36-year-old Lindsay Shriver and the alleged lover, a 28-year-old man, as well as a 29-year-old third conspirator.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Shriver lives in that city and was arrested in the plot to kill her reportedly estranged husband, Robert Shiver - a former Auburn long snapper who briefly signed with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2009.

The local outlet in the Bahamas reports that police were investigating a break-in at a bar and grill when they "allegedly came across WhatsApp messages detailing the plan while searching the phone of a suspect in the break-in."

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise further reports that Robert Shiver filed for divorce upon finding out about an alleged affair between his wife and the lover - whereupon the murder plot was formed.

WTVY in Dothan, Alabama additionally reports that Lindsay Shiver was once a pageant queen there, as well as on court records in Thomas County between her and Robert Shiver. Those include several records going back to April, including an "incomplete report of divorce" on April 12 and a notice to take a deposition for Lindsay Shiver as recently as July 24.