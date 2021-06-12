Rent increases in Georgia this year were sixth-highest in the country, according to study

A survey found the average monthly cost of a 1-bedroom apartment in Georgia went up more than 20% this year.

ATLANTA — Georgia saw some of the highest rent increases this year of any state in the country, according to one study.

The survey, conducted by LendingTree service QuoteWizard, found that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Peach State was nearly $1,200 - up by 22% since January.

That ranks behind just five other states - Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Rhode Island and Washington. It's on par with two more who also saw 22% increases, New York and Idaho.

According to the survey, that puts Georgia up 27% since 2019.