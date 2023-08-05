Greyhound bus flips over with nearly 40 people inside on I-75 near Forsyth, deputies say

The crash happened after the bus reportedly blew a tire, deputies said.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Several people are injured after a Greyhound bus carrying 36 people blew a tire and flipped over while traveling along Interstate 75 south near Forsyth, Georgia, on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post it happened at mile marker 182 on I-75 within the county line just after 3:15 p.m. just north of the Rumble Road exit.

Deputies said that the people who were injured in the single-vehicle crash thankfully did not have life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash at this time.

Monroe County Emergency Services said 13 people were taken for treatment while the other 23 were driven away in a school bus to another location.

The bus was seen in the ditch on the side of the interstate as crews were on scene:

All lanes of I-75 south are currently shut down, according to Georgia Department of Transportation. Their website states that the accident should be cleared around 5 p.m.