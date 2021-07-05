1 dead after race car crashes into crowd at Georgia track

The car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday.

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead and two people hurt after a car lost control at a Georgia racetrack and hit spectators.

Hart County deputies say the car crashed into a wall at the Hartwell Motor Speedway late Saturday, then went over the wall and through a chain link fence.

Authorities say Paul Ballinger was killed, while another man and a 9-year-old child were hurt.