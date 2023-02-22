Lisa Taylor has a developmental disability. While she has difficulties expressing things, she's always shown excitement about mailing and receiving cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Sometimes a special delivery has the power to make someone's day.

For a Warner Robins postal worker and a disabled woman, that was the starting point of a new friendship.

Before the mail truck even turns the corner, Lisa Taylor is making her way outside.

"She's like, we've got to get out there and so she would watch and I said, 'At least let him get to the mailbox first' and that's what we tell her every day, 'Please let him get to the mailbox'," Missie Ayers, Lisa’s younger sister said.

Ayers says her 52-year-old sister Lisa has a developmental disability. While she has difficulties expressing things, she's always shown excitement about mailing and receiving cards.

"We weren't around for her birthdays and holidays so we started a mail campaign where all of the relatives would mail her cards and put stickers or a dollar bill in and mom would Facetime her going to the mailbox and checking the mail," Ayers explained.

After their mother passed away, the tradition continued at Ayers' home in Georgia.

When deliveries slowed, Lisa still checked the mail for cards but instead she found a new excitement and a new friendship bonded by the kindness of what she could give.

"She came running in the house and she got some cards and stickers and met him back down at the road and he stopped and pulled over and got out and

she had mail for him and ever since then she's literally been watching for him,” she laughed.

To share the story of his kindness, Ayers made a Facebook post, catching the attention of the mailman-- Eric Blackshear.

"I thought about her, I'm like maybe I'll get her a gift so I bought her a mail truck, a replica mail truck, and she never put it down. From that point on, she looked at me, she smiled, she hugged me, and it just made me feel good," he continued.

Blackshear says like the mail, kindness can go a long way.

"Like my mother and father taught me, you know, you're nice to people, never disrespect anybody. You never know what people are going through so it doesn't hurt you to be nice," Blackshear said.

Ayers says Lisa makes cards and likes to hand them out to whoever she comes across.

