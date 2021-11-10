IRS files nearly $800K lien against city of Warner Robins

The federal agency filed the lien, claiming problems with the city's tax filings going as far back as 2015.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss a nearly $800,000 IRS lien against the city.

The federal agency filed the lien against the city last month, claiming problems with the city's tax filings going as far back as 2015. It says the International City owes the IRS $792,782.51 in fines and penalties.

The lien filed in Houston County Superior Court claims that the city filed incomplete or incorrect information at least five times and failed to file the quarterly Form 941 twice.

That details how much income taxes, Social Security taxes, and Medicare taxes they withheld from employee paychecks.

According to a news release from the city, Toms plans to discuss the lien at an 11 a.m. news conference at the Warner Robins city council chambers.

This story will be updated after the press conference ends.