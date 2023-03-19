Student from Georgia reportedly killed in Miami spring break shooting

The city of Miami Beach issued a state of emergency and curfew following a second spring break shooting on Sunday night.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Valdosta college student was the victim of a deadly shooting over the weekend in Miami Beach during spring break, according to local reports in south Georgia.

WALB in Albany reported South Georgia State College student Jordan Idahosa, 21, was shot and killed in an incident that happened on a busy stretch of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police have said it happened a little before 11 p.m. on Friday. Officers responded to find two men with gunshot wounds, one of whom died at the hospital. The other was listed in critical condition.

The department said on Saturday that one man is in custody and "cooperating fully with the investigation."

A friend on the scene with Idahosa when the shooting happened told WALB that he took a call and "turned around for like 10 seconds" when the gunfire broke out.

"I couldn't see anything," Javon Johnson, the friend, told WALB.

Miami Beach Police have not confirmed the identities of anyone involved, but Idaho's brother Sammy told WALB that Jordan had been the victim killed.

“Jordan was a special guy. He went from being homeschooled to being a scholar. There’s millions and millions of memories of me and Jordan. We grew up three years apart, and we practically did everything together. He’s like my twin brother,” Sammy Idahosa told WALB.

After a second shooting on Sunday night, the city of Miami Beach issued a state of emergency and curfew that took effect through Monday morning. Another such measure is expected for this coming weekend.

In a statement, South Georgia State College said: "We are collecting more information and extending our deepest sympathies to the family. At this time the institution will have no further statement."

Collegiate Men, a student organization at Valdosta State - for which SGSC has an entry program that Jordan was reportedly part of - said it was "deeply saddened" after Idahosa's death.