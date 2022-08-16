Georgia juvenile correctional officer arrested, charged with murder in child's death, GBI says

Here's what we know.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a youth correctional officer and charged him with second degree murder in a child's death after a "fight game" took place in the detention center.

Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was arrested Tuesday after the GBI says that the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) correctional officer allowed juveniles to participate in the "fight game" while he was on duty.

He was also charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one count of violation of oath of office, they said. The children's ages were not provided.

On Aug. 9, the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross RYDC to investigate a juvenile who was unresponsive. Initial information indicated that the victim was in the presence of another staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness.

An ambulance was called and took the juvenile to Memorial Health Hospital in Savannah for treatment where he later died, the GBI says.