ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has added nine additional counties to his state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Wednesday morning, he tweeted a copy of his executive order, adding these nine counties: Appling, Bacon, Bulloch, Clinch, Echols, Evans, Screven, Tattnall and Ware. He tweeted that tropical storm winds are expected in these areas. He also reminded people that price-gouging is prohibited.

Those counties were added alongside others originally named on Friday: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties.

The purpose is to assist with preparations and response and recovery, if necessary. The state of emergency helps free up resources.

This executive order is from August 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 9.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm and set to encounter coastal Georgia and North Carolina this week.

The exact place where the storm will make landfall remains uncertain. The center of the storm could brush along the NC coast late Thursday into Friday.

