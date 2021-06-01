'Drive sober or get pulled over': Gov. Kemp warns against drinking and driving ahead of Fourth of July

According to AAA, more than 1.5 million Georgians are expected to travel this holiday weekend.

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are joining law enforcement to warn Georgians against drunk driving or boating this holiday weekend.

During a Wednesday morning press conference in Atlanta, Kemp and the First Lady joined the Governor's Office of Highway Safety for the first stop of the July Fourth "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" fly around.

"All DUI and BUI deaths are preventable by making the right choice. This weekend I encourage you to make smart decisions and protect your loved ones, friends, yourself and others," Kemp said during the press conference.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it will be participating in operation Dry Water. According to the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, it's an annual three-day weekend in which law enforcement is on "high-alert" for people boating under the influence.

Kemp says law enforcement agencies will be out in full force this weekend to make sure everyone stays safe.