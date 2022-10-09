Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia border, FAA says

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

HARTWELL, Ga. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Hartwell around 12:30 Saturday near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C., not too far from the Georgia border that Lake Hartwell covers, the FAA said in a release.

Only one pilot was on board the plane, and it is not yet known their condition at this time. The single-engine aircraft was a Beechcraft B55 Baron, according to the FAA.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and is expected to provide additional updates as soon as Sunday, the FAA said.

Lake Hartwell is a man-made body of water whose 56,000 acres spans much of Georgia encompassing parts of the Savannah, Tugaloo, and Seneca rivers. It can be seen just off of Interstate-85 between the Georgia and South Carolina border. The airport is approximately 25 minutes from the Georgia border.