School opens memorial fund for family that died in Georgia boat crash

The Leffler family was beloved in Savannah.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Condolences are pouring in Monday after a family died in a boating crash in coastal Georgia.

Two motorboats crashed Saturday along the Wilmington River with several people on board. Five people are recovering from injuries after getting hurt in the crash. At least five people are dead, including four members of the same family.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said Chris Leffler, his wife Lori and their sons Nate and Zach were among the victims. The couple's daughter and her friend survived, according to reporting from NBC affiliate WSAV.

The Lefflers were on the water during Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Calvary Day School, a private Christian school posted a memorial honoring Chris as a father, teacher and coach.

"Chris was great at building relationships with students, parents, and peers," Dr. Hunter Chadwick, head of school said in a post.

Chadwick also honored Nate, adding he was close to finishing his high school career.

"Nate, a Senior at Calvary Day, had a quiet demeanor, contagious smile, and passion for athletics," Chadwick said. "He was well-liked by his peers, was a great brother and a loving son."

School leaders also offered their condolences to the entire Leffler family.

"Nothing can prepare for you for a tragedy like this but as a community of believers, we will put our trust and faith in God and find comfort in knowing our dear friends are at home with our Lord and Savior," Chadwick said. "Please continue to pray for Katie, their daughter, the families of Chris and Lori and the Calvary family."