Georgia governor to introduce legislation on reckless street racing today

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to introduce new legislation on Friday morning that tackles reckless street racing.

The press conference is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.

11Alive will stream the briefing on 11Alive.com and on our YouTube channel.

In recent months around metro Atlanta, police departments have reported an increase in drivers "laying drag" or illegally drag racing on city streets and highways.

The trend has become a topic for state and city leaders, as they attempt to crack down on it.

In fact, State Senator Emmanuel Jones filed a bill targeting reckless driving following the death of an innocent mother in DeKalb County back in January. Her family claims it was a case of illegal street racing. However, authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, at last check.

State Senator Emmanuel Jones' bill would make it a misdemeanor to promote, advertise, or attend an event where drivers are laying drag, or illegally street racing.

The bill also calls for having special "high-performance" license plates required for cars made with or modified to have 650 horsepower or more.

Under SB10, laying drag would result in 8 points on a driver's license. In Georgia 15 points within a 24-month span leads to a license suspension.

Laying drag and illegal street racing would also be considered "high and aggravated misdemeanors," with fines of up to $2,500 and cars would be impounded at the driver's expense until any legal case is resolved.