MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County inmate is charged with killing a fellow inmate found dead in his cell.

48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelly was found unconscious in his cell around 9 p.m. on June 3.

Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead by Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

The GBI Medical Examiner determined Shelly was strangled to death, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

50-year-old Joseph Anthony Moore is charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection with Shelly’s death.

Moore was in jail for a probation violation, DUI, and a traffic offense. Jail records show he was booked around 11 p.m. on June 1.