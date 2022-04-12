It is still unknown what led up to Saturday night's shooting on 3rd Avenue Macon.

MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence.

The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue.

Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.

His 19-year-old brother, Jordon Young, was shot in the shoulder. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, he's listed in stable condition.

The coroner says the victim's mother, Felicia Young, has lost three sons to gun violence.

Shawn Watts Junior, was shot and killed on Grier Street in Macon in November 2021.

Felicia Youngs other son Malik Young died in a shooting in November 2020.

Both Shawn and Malik were 24 when they died.

When asked about Ms. Young's loss, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said:

“Words cannot adequately describe the sadness and frustration that Felecia Young must feel at this time. The hearts of our community must go out to this mother who’s losses exemplify the results of the epidemic of senseless gun violence our society has experienced over the past couple of years.”