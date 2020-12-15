The sheriff's office says the man crashed into the logs that the truck was carrying

MACON, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after crashing into the back of a log truck Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and Key Street.

It was reported to deputies that the man was driving his SUV east, and the log truck was also going east when it stopped at the intersection.

The release says the log truck started driving when the light turned green, and then the SUV driver ran into the logs on the back of the truck.

The log truck driver continued to drive away and the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver was unaware someone ran into the load they were carrying.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.