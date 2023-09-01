Mega Millions $400 million jackpot drawing | 3 $10K winners in Georgia

No one in the Peach State claimed the jackpot, but there were nonetheless some big winnings.

ATLANTA — In an unusual turn, it was unclear Wednesday morning if anyone nationwide won the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot from the night before.

The winning numbers were 21, 33, 54, 61, 67 with a yellow ball number of 12. The "megaplier" effect was 3x.

While conflicting information on the Mega Millions website left the overall jackpot situation a bit hazy, the winnings in Georgia were a bit clearer.

Mega Millions winners in Georgia, Tuesday July 4

According to figures from the Georgia Lottery, the following winnings were claimed in the Peach State:

$10,000: 3 winners

$1,500: 4 winners

$600: 8 winners

$500: 10 winners

$200: 41 winners

The three $10,000 winners each matched four white ball numbers plus the yellow ball number. None of them had the 3x "megaplier" in play - if they did, their winnings would have been $30,000.

Meanwhile four people pulled in the $500 prize with four matching white ball numbers but did have the 3x multiplier in play, increasing their winnings to $1,500. Ten people won $500 with four matching white ball numbers without the "megaplier" on.

Eight other people who won $200 with three white ball numbers plus the yellow ball number also had the 3x mutliplier on, to win $600.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.