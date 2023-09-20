Mega Millions numbers for Sept. 19 | Check Georgia winnings

There was no jackpot winner around the country in the latest drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As attention grows on the $600+ million (and rising) Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot has also creeped up over $200 million.

The winning numbers Tuesday night, Sept. 19, were 6, 9, 13, 29, 66 with a yellow Mega Ball number of 24.

There was no jackpot winner around the country in the latest drawing, putting the next projected jackpot at $205 million for the drawing on Friday night at 11 p.m. ET.

While there were no jackpot winners in the drawing, several lottery players in Georgia came away with a little chunk of change for their efforts.

Georgia lottery winnings in Sept. 19 Mega Millions drawing

According to Georgia Lottery figures, two people came away with a four-figure payday.

The breakdown is as follows:

$1,000 winners: 2 people

$500 winners: 8 people

$400 winners: 8 people

$200 winners: 33 people

The $1,000 winners matched four numbers for what is ordinarily a $500 prize, but they had the 2x "Megaplier" in effect to double their winnings. The other eight people who won the regular $500 also matched four numbers.

The $400 winners matched three numbers plus the yellow "Mega Ball" number and had the "Megaplier" in effect to double a $200 prize. Then there were the additional 33 people who won $200 for three matching numbers plus the Mega Ball.

There were 371 people who also came away with $20 in the drawing.

What are your chances of winning big?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.