Mega Millions numbers for Sept. 19 | Check Georgia winnings

ATLANTA — As attention grows on the $600+ million (and rising) Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot has also creeped up over $200 million.
The winning numbers Tuesday night, Sept. 19, were 6, 9, 13, 29, 66 with a yellow Mega Ball number of 24.
There was no jackpot winner around the country in the latest drawing, putting the next projected jackpot at $205 million for the drawing on Friday night at 11 p.m. ET.
While there were no jackpot winners in the drawing, several lottery players in Georgia came away with a little chunk of change for their efforts.
Georgia lottery winnings in Sept. 19 Mega Millions drawing
According to Georgia Lottery figures, two people came away with a four-figure payday.
The breakdown is as follows:
- $1,000 winners: 2 people
- $500 winners: 8 people
- $400 winners: 8 people
- $200 winners: 33 people
The $1,000 winners matched four numbers for what is ordinarily a $500 prize, but they had the 2x "Megaplier" in effect to double their winnings. The other eight people who won the regular $500 also matched four numbers.
The $400 winners matched three numbers plus the yellow "Mega Ball" number and had the "Megaplier" in effect to double a $200 prize. Then there were the additional 33 people who won $200 for three matching numbers plus the Mega Ball.
There were 371 people who also came away with $20 in the drawing.
What are your chances of winning big?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.
