New GBI director Mike Register sworn in

ATLANTA — Mike Register, the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, was sworn into the position on Thursday.
Register steps into the role from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where he most recently was assistant chief. He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp this month to take over for Vic Reynolds, who has departed to serve as a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge.
"Today, Governor Kemp held a swearing-in ceremony for our new Director, Mike Register," the GBI tweeted. "We are looking forward to having Director Register on the team!"
Register has also previously been the police chief for the Cobb County and Clayton County departments, as well as director of public safety for Cobb County.
He is a U.S. Army veteran who served 23 years in special operations, including in Afghanistan.
"Mike has a strong track record of strengthening public safety and protecting Georgia's communities," Gov. Kemp said in a statement earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to his impact on this important agency that makes our entire state a safer and better place to live, work, and raise our families. I also want to thank Vic Reynolds for all of his contributions to the GBI during a critical time when the state faced and overcame the challenges presented by the summer of civil unrest and the pandemic. As he continues to serve his fellow Georgians in a new capacity, Marty and I wish him the very best and congratulate him on leaving an enduring mark on the agency."