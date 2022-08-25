New GBI director Mike Register sworn in

Register steps into the role from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where he most recently was assistant chief.

ATLANTA — Mike Register, the new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, was sworn into the position on Thursday.

Register steps into the role from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where he most recently was assistant chief. He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp this month to take over for Vic Reynolds, who has departed to serve as a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge.

"Today, Governor Kemp held a swearing-in ceremony for our new Director, Mike Register," the GBI tweeted. "We are looking forward to having Director Register on the team!"

Register has also previously been the police chief for the Cobb County and Clayton County departments, as well as director of public safety for Cobb County.

He is a U.S. Army veteran who served 23 years in special operations, including in Afghanistan.