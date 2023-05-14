Georgia native, pro football hall of famer celebrates Folkston families for Mother's Day

The family-friendly event was a homecoming for Bailey, a Folkston native, as the community came together to celebrate local moms and families over Mother's Day.

FOLKSTON, Ga. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey joined organizers at Peach State Health Plan, a care management organization that helps Georgians live healthier lives through innovative healthcare solutions, to celebrate mothers and local families at the second annual Community Come Together Day in Folkston.

The family-friendly event was a homecoming for Bailey, a Folkston native, as the community came together to celebrate local moms and families over Mother's Day weekend.

"It's always special returning home to Folkston to visit with family and friends," said Bailey. "It was a pleasure to connect with the community and local families as we celebrated mothers, participated in fun, family-friendly activities and helped our community make healthy choices with wellness checks and health resources."

About 250 families joined organizers from Peach State Health Plan for the second annual event. Activities included face painting, bounce houses, water slides, a magic show and even a live alligator from the Okefenokee Swamp Team who were onsite to educate the community about alligators and their habitats. A barbecue lunch was provided by Folkston favorite, Daps Kitchen.

Peach State Health Plan, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, Wellcare and the Folkston Community Health Center also provided families with health screenings and valuable healthcare resources and information.