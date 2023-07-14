'Get my tithes, pay the church' | Georgia lottery hopefuls share what they'd do if they win Powerball

People buying tickets out in Mableton on Friday said they'd be in a generous mood on Sunday morning if they suddenly wake up hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

MABLETON, Ga. — Georgia lottery hopefuls were out lining up to buy tickets on Friday ahead of the next Powerball drawing, with several folks in Mableton telling CNN what they would do if they struck it rich.

The next drawing is Saturday night (July 15) at 11 p.m. The estimated jackpot is currently at $875 million, which would carry with it an instant cashout value of $452.2 million.

People buying tickets out in Mableton on Friday said they'd be in a generous mood on Sunday morning if they suddenly wake up hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

"First thing I'm gonna do, get my tithes, pay the church," one man said. "The rest, I'm gonna get me a house. Pay all my bills off and distribute it out to my family."

Another man was also in the giving mood, saying he'd "bless everybody and I'm gonna put it back into the community."

With a goal like that, he added an obvious collective sentiment: "Good luck to me."

Another woman had a simple goal - pay off debts, then see the world.

"I think I'd do more of a pay off and then I'd travel," she said. "Pay everything off and then travel."

When is the Powerball drawing?

This next drawing is on Saturday night, July 15.

The three weekly Powerball drawings take place live at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."