29-year-old Nigel Hondo Clowers is charged with aggravated assault with more charges coming.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested after shooting an off-duty Bibb sheriff's deputy on Friday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was called in at around 10:42 p.m. on Friday night.

When deputies got there, they discovered that an off-duty deputy had been shot.

After he was shot, the deputy drove himself to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive.

They said that while deputies were responding at the store, a description of the suspect and car was given over the Sheriff's radio.

Deputies found the car near Bloomfield Drive, and Clowers led them on a chase through the area.

Clowers lost control of the car, hit an embankment, crashed into a parked car, and then drove into a home that was located on Ohara Drive North.

No one inside the home got hurt.

Deputies arrested Clowers.

After EMS workers checked him out deputies took him to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division to be interviewed.

Right now he's held at the Bibb Law Enforcement Center without bond.

The off-duty deputy was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Right now the sheriff's office is not releasing the deputy's name.

Right now the case is under investigation.

There's no information about what lead up to the shooting.