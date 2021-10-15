Final Farewell: Officer Dylan Harrison laid to rest in Dublin

Dozens of Dylan Harrison's friends, family, and fellow officers gathered Friday to remember his life.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dylan Harrison, an Oconee Drug Task Force Agent and part-time Alamo Officer, was shot and killed while on duty on Oct. 9.

Harrison's funeral was held Friday morning at the DuBose Porter Conference Center at Oconee Fall Line Technical College.

A family friend was the first to speak about the life Harrison lived. He said his name was Keith, and he challenged the audience to “be like Dylan.”

“If Dylan can lay down his life for all of us, then you can draw up the courage to lay down your anger,” he said.

Chris Heisler, the Founder of U.S. Honor Flag, also spoke and gave Harrison’s wife, Heather, gloves and a flag to honor his life.

“Your sacrifice and your pain are what this flag represents,” he said to Heather. He called the shooting a “ridiculous tragedy” and “senseless act.”

“We cannot allow this to continue,” Heisler said. “It is now our time in honor of Dylan… to stand up for [law enforcement].”

Another family friend, the man who married Heather and Dylan, spoke about Dylan’s salvation. He said Heather told him she didn’t know how she was going to live without him.

“I wish I could come up here with words, ‘It’s going to get better’… but I’ll never lie to you,” he said to Heather. “Sometimes all you can do is just breathe.”

Former officer, friend and now pastor, A.J. Wright, also shared that his “heart is broken.” Wright said he wants to comfort, honor and “point to the hope we have in Jesus.”

He said Dylan would say “here I am, send me” and that he “wore that uniform with honor.”

“You want to honor Dylan? You give your life to the Lord today,” Wright said. “God, thank you for my brother Dylan.”

The funeral was concluded with the song Everything and Nothing Less, and part of those lyrics say:

Lord take control, I trust You

I'm letting go, to give You

Everything and nothing less

My best, my all

You deserve my every breath

My life, my song

Dylan Harrison

Harrison was born in Laurens County. He worked as a first responder in his hometown and also served as a firefighter in Savannah. He joined the ranks of law enforcement in 2018, working fulltime for the Oconee Drug Task Force.

Harrison was working part-time for the Alamo Police Department, on his first day, when he was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Saturday outside the police station. Harrison was 26-years-old and a new father to 6-month-old Brody.

"I knew my brother was well-known in what he did, but I had no idea the kind of impact he had left on the community and other law enforcement agencies around the state," said his older brother, David Harrison.

According to Alamo Chief of Police Karen Zanders, Dylan didn't do anything without making sure his family was OK first.

Dylan's parents, Jeff and Kathy Harrison, said Dylan started working extra shifts with the Alamo Police Department to make more money and build a bigger house for his family.