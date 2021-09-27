Sen. Ossoff calls on Biden to help with staffing shortages at hospitals

He's asking the President to quickly implement his COVID-19 action plan .

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As hospitals continue to deal with a surge in patients due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is calling on the President to help with staffing issues.

The Georgia senator sent letters to President Joe Biden and several government agencies, urging them to quickly implement the president’s COVID-19 action plan to support "COVID-burdened hospitals."

“I am in frequent contact with leaders at Georgia hospitals who report severe staffing shortages, especially among nurses, as our state continues to battle the Delta variant of COVID-19,” Sen. Ossoff wrote. “I therefore urge expedited implementation of the president’s plan to make more medical teams available to the states and request an immediate estimate of when such additional clinical support will be available.”

The President's plan would double the number of Department of Defense clinical teams available to deploy to states across the country, according to a news release from Ossoff's office.

As of Friday, there were 3,960 patients in Georgia hospitalized due to the virus. Since the pandemic began, nearly 1.2 million people in the state have had COVID-19 and around 22,000 people have died, according to state data.