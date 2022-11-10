One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing

No one hit the jackpot on Monday night, bringing it to about $420 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11.

No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will now rise to about $420 million with the next drawing on Wednesday night.

While four people around the country did cash in million-dollar winnings, none were from Georgia.

One Georgia winner did get $100,000, however, according to Georgia Lottery. That person matched four of the numbers plus the red Powerball, plus had the power play to double a $50,000 winning to $100,000.

It was not clear early Tuesday where that ticket might have been sold within Georgia.

Another five people won $50,000, playing without the power play.