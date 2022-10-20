One winning ticket for $50,000 in Georgia in latest Powerball drawing

No one around the country won the jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, with the next jackpot estimated at $550 million.

ATLANTA — There were no new millionaires minted in Georgia with last night's Powerball drawing, but one lucky person did pull in $50,000.

Wednesday's $508 million Powerball winning numbers were: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42, with a red Powerball 10 and the power play tripling winnings. Saturday's jackpot is an estimated $550 million, with a cash option of $277.5 Million.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, one person in the Peach State had four numbers correct plus the red Powerball number, giving them a $50,000 prize. If they'd had the power play in effect, it would've been $150,000.

It was not clear early Wednesday where the $50,000 ticket might have been sold within Georgia. Lottery officials do not always release the locations of winning tickets if they're below the larger thresholds.

There were 85 others who won at least $100 either by matching four numbers or three numbers plus the red Powerball number, and 10 other $100 winners who had the power play on to take home $300.

Around the rest of the country, two tickets matched all five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball. Those lotto players in Michigan and New Jersey each have a $1 million ticket. Another player in New Jersey matched all five numbers, except the Powerball, but added the Power Play, meaning their ticket is worth $2 million.