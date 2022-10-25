One person in Georgia $200,000 richer after latest Powerball drawing

No one won the jackpot last night, but someone in Georgia did pull in a nice chunk of change.

ATLANTA — The great, inflating Powerball jackpot continues to remain elusive for lottery players around the country, but in the meantime one person in Georgia did pull in a nice chunk of change with the latest drawing on Monday night.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, with a red Powerball 16 and the power play give a 4x increase in winnings.

In Georgia, one person matched four of the numbers as well as the red Powerball number - that would ordinarily give them a $50,000 prize, but since they had the power play in effect it swells to $200,000 for the lucky winner.

It was not clear where the $50,000 ticket might have been sold within Georgia. Lottery officials do not always release the locations of winning tickets if they're below the largest thresholds.

The Peach State also saw six people match four numbers with the power play in effect, making their $100 prize into $400. Another 22 people matched the four numbers without the power play to win the $100.

The grand prize for the next drawing on Wednesday will now be an estimated $680 million — $326.1 million if the winner chooses the more popular cash option.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot. While no one beat those 2 in 292.2 million odds Monday, a player in Texas did win a million-dollar prize after getting all five numbers right, without the Powerball.