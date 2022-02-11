Two $1 million winners in Georgia from latest Powerball drawing

Those weren't the only big-cash winnings in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Nope, nobody won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing, but a million bucks isn't a bad consolation prize - and two people in Georgia got just that.

The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball number 23 and the power play multiplier at 2x.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, two people in the Peach State matched all five of the regular white ball numbers to win $1 million.

It's not clear where the tickets were sold - Georgia Lottery does announce some big winners, but not necessarily all of them.

Those weren't the only big-cash winnings in Georgia - two people matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball 23, while having the power play multiplier in effect, for $100,000 winnings. And another eight people had the same winning combination without the power play on to win $50,000.

Beyond that Georgia saw 20 people win $200 (four white ball numbers plus the power play) and a whopping 186 win $100 (four white ball numbers without the power play).

New Powerball jackpot

In the 39 draws since Aug. 3, there hasn't been a jackpot winner. It is now estimated for Saturday's drawing (Nov. 5) at $1.5 billion.

Who knows, maybe some lucky UGA fan will watch the Dawgs beat Tennessee and then become a billionaire?

In Wednesday's drawing, new millionaires were also minted in Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the Powerball game, reported 131.6 million Powerball tickets sold for Monday's drawing. As a result, 36.3% of all possible number combinations were covered, with millions of players picking the same ones.