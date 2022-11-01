1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion.

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia.

Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59, with a Powerball 13 and the powerplay multiplier at 3x.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, the winning tickets in the Peach State included at least one for $50,000. That requires matching four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball number. If that winner had used the Powerplay, their ticket would have been worth $150,000.

Matching just four white ball numbers with the Powerplay in effect, 20 people in Georgia pulled in $300, while another 106 people won $100 without the Powerplay on.

Around the rest of the country, a number of players took home at least $1 million in this drawing: Players in Florida, New York and Oklahoma matched all five numbers and the Powerplay for a $2 million prize, and players in California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

A $1.2 billion jackpot is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.