Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday June 7 drawing

ATLANTA — Powerball's latest drawing Wednesday night produced no jackpot winner, leaving the top prize to rise to $308 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 16, 21, 29, 53, 66 with a red Powerball number of 2. The "Power Play" multiplier in effect was 5x.

According to Georgia lottery figures, there were only smaller cash prize winnings in the Peach State in this drawing.

How many people won Powerball prizes in Georgia in Tuesday's drawing?

$500: 6 winners

$100 29 winners

The six people who all won $500 won the $100 prize with the 5x "Power Play" in effect. The prize was a result of either four matching numbers or three matching numbers as well as the red Powerball number.

There were no larger winners in Georgia in Wednesday night's drawing.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Saturday night $308 million with a cash value estimated to be $160.1 million.