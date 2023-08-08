Powerball numbers | 2 $50K winners in Georgia

While there were no jackpot winners, a couple Georgia lottery players nonetheless did come away with big winnings.

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot is ticking back up again - now to an estimated $461 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night after there were no jackpot winners around the country in last night's drawing.

The numbers were 1, 26, 32, 46, 51 with a red Powerball number of 13. The "Power Play" multiplier was 3x.

While there were no jackpot winners, a couple Georgia lottery players nonetheless did come away with big winnings - $50,000.

According to Georgia Lottery figures, the two winners each matched four numbers plus the red Powerball number. Neither had the Power Play in effect - if they had, their prize would have been worth $150,000 with the 3x multiplier in play.

Here's an overview of Monday night's drawing:

Georgia winners in Monday, September 4 Powerball drawing

$50,000 prize : 2 winners

: 2 winners $300 : 7 winners

: 7 winners $100: 31 winners

In order to win the $300, lottery players had to have the 3x multiplier in effect and win $100 either through matching four white ball numbers or three white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

The remaining $100 winners did the same, but did not have the Power Play in effect.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."