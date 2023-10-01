$50K winner in Georgia | Powerball numbers

There was no jackpot winner in the latest drawing Saturday night.

ATLANTA — There was no jackpot winner anywhere around the country on Saturday night in the Powerball drawing, which has sent the expected jackpot for the next drawing soaring over $1 billion.

In Georgia, one person took home a $50,000 prize while a few others came out of the drawing with a couple hundred bucks.

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 with a red Powerball number of 22. The "Power Play" multiplier in effect was 2x.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

That means the next drawing will be tomorrow night, Monday Oct. 2.

Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the breakdown from the latest drawing includes:

$50,000: 1 winners

$200: 23 winners

$100: 156 winners

The one $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the red Powerball number. They did not have the 2x "Power Play" multiplier in effect, which would have made it a $100,000 prize.

The $100 winners either matched four numbers or three numbers and the Powerball number. The 23 people who won $200 were in that group, but had the 2x multiplier in effect.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.