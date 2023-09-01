Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $57 million jackpot

The next jackpot for Saturday's drawing will be an estimated $73 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — No one won the $57 million jackpot on Wednesday. In Georgia, however, there were a couple of pretty big winners.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 15 were 31, 32, 54, 60, 63 and Powerball 12. The Power Play was 4x.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases to $73 million for Wednesday's drawing.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the lucky locals did include two $50,000 winners. Those Powerball players matched four of the numbers plus the red Powerball.

If they had utilized the Power Play, their winnings would have been $200,000 - however, neither did.

Additionally, according to Georgia Lottery, there were:

$400 prize: 2 winners

$100 prize: 20 winners

$28 prize: 87 winners

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.