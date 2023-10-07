Latest Powerball drawing | Georgia winnings

Here in Georgia, the winnings from Monday night's drawing were limited:

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot continues to swell with no winner around the country on Monday night - though two people did come away with $1 million.

Those people weren't in Georgia, unfortunately. The Peach State in fact did not produce much in the way of big winnings on Monday night.

The two $1 million winners were located in Iowa and California, according to reports. The Powerball numbers were 34, 58, 24, 2, 53 with a red Powerball number of 13. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

The next jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is estimated so far at $725 million, which would come with a cashout option of $366.2 million.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$200: 23 people

$100: 82 people

There were no bigger winnings Monday night in the Peach State, with several thousand smaller wins.

Of the $200 winners, 15 were people who matched three numbers plus the red Powerball, while another eight were people who matched four numbers. All of those were $100 winners - but, they had the 2x "Power Play" in effect to make it $200.

Of the $100 winners, 54 were three white ball numbers plus the red Powerball, and 28 were four white ball numbers.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."