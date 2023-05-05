Gov. Kemp signs bill that would hold 'rogue' district attorneys, solicitors-general accountable

The Georgia governor said the bill would hold prosecuting attorneys that allow "criminals to go free" responsible with a new commission unit.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a new bill that would hold attorneys who go "rogue" in the Peach State accountable. The bill would give a created commission the power to hold district attorney and solicitors-general responsible and uphold their duties, according to Gov. Kemp's office.

Gov. Kemp signed the bill into law Friday afternoon in Savannah. His office is calling it the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifying Commission.

"As hardworking law enforcement officers routinely put their lives on the line to investigate, confront and arrest criminal offenders, I won't stand idly by as they're met with resistance from rogue or incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law," Gov. Kemp said.

It would specifically hold true for district attorneys who help sex offenders, sex traffickers and other serious offenders get off scot-free. The district attorney's job is to prosecute cases that are felonies that is punishable by one year or more in prison or probation, according to attorneys.

Georgia attorney, Darryl Cohen, helped break down the bill's language.

"It might mean that he or she [attorney] has chosen to be elected by their constituents, but there may be a case that they don't want to prosecute or there may be a case that they want to prosecute that they shouldn't," he said.

The bill allows district attorneys or solicitors-general to be removed based on willful misconduct, failure to carry out duties, conviction of a crime and more.

"They're giving dangerous criminals get out of jail free card through their lack of professionalism and their misguided priorities," Kemp said. Kemp added before he signed the bill in Savannah.

According to the Georgia Constitution, district attorneys are elected into their position by their local constituents. They hold a four-year term.

Cohen added that even before Gov. Kemp signed the bill, if a district attorney committed a crime, they would still be prosecuted just like any other person.

He said the commission acts as "one more layer of supervision."

"This makes it just a little bit easier because it spreads it out as a committee as opposed to one person, the governor, whoever he or she may be making that decision," Cohen said.

Before the bill, Cohen said that there was a previous power in place to remove the district attorney, but it was a very complicated process.

"You would have to impeach the district attorney. That goes through a really cumbersome process. It's much easier to do it this way," the Georgia attorney said.

Some Georgia attorneys believe it is how the bill would be enforced that could make or break it.

Gov. Kemp. has not said who will serve on this commission, but eight members will be on the board to qualify if the prosecuting attorneys are fit to do their jobs.