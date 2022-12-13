Police arrest Savannah toddler's grandmother after his remains were found

Her arrest is not related to his disappearance, records show.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The grandmother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed to be dead has been arrested.

Billie Jo Howell was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center Monday, according to NBC affiliate WSAV.

Howell is the grandmother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon and had custody of the child. He was reported missing in October with a search that continued to make headlines and ended with his mother, Leilani Simon, now accused of his murder.

Records show Howell is in jail on a "hold for juvenile court," but officials have not elaborated further. The 45-year-old's arrest is not in connection with Quinton's death or disappearance, according to WSAV.

Court documents reveal there was turmoil between Howell and her daughter. Howell had custody of Quinton and his older sibling. Quinton, his mother and her boyfriend all lived with Howell. An argument between the two led to Howell filing papers to have Simon and her boyfriend evicted from Howell's home, according to reports.